RO, Charles F. Sr. Founder of Charles Ro Supply Co. Of Saugus, Dec. 1, 2020. Beloved husband of 64 years to Ruth L. (Tricca) Ro. Loving father of Charles F. Ro, Jr. & his wife Jacqueline A. of Saugus. Cherished grandfather of Katie A. McBride & Kristin A. Ro, & great-grandfather of Riley D. McBride & Quinn J. McBride. A Funeral Service will be held at the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Saturday, Dec. 5th at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 4-8pm. Please wear a face covering when entering the funeral home. Entombment will be in Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charles' memory may be made to the U.S. Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Dr., Triangle, VA 22172 or www.toysfortots.org
Late U.S. Marines Veteran, Korean Conflict. For directions & guestbook, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com
