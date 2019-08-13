Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Spears Funeral Home
124 Western Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
(617) 876-4047
Wake
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul A.M.E. Church
37 Bishop Allen Drive
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul A.M.E. Church
37 Bishop Allen Drive
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES F. SMITH


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES F. SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Dr. Charles Frank Jr. Ed.D. Of Newton, MA, passed away August 1, 2019, age 86. Charles was born January 5, 1933 in Cleveland, OH, son of Charles Frank Smith Sr. and Julia Worthy Smith. Beloved husband to Lois Anna Thompson for 50 years, father to Carolyn Adelle and Charles Frank III and grandfather to Asia Beatrice Nelson. Brother of Barbara Jean Smith Barclay, Marlene Smith Daniels and the late Roderick Smith of Cleveland, OH. Charles is survived by many nieces and nephews.

He attended Michigan State University, Ed. D. Administration and Higher Education, Harvard Graduate School of Education, C.A.S. Curriculum and Administration, Kent State University, M.Ed., and Bowling Green State University, BS in Education.

Dr. Charles F. Smith Jr. was Boston College's First tenured African American Professor and upon retirement, he earned the prestigious title of Professor Emeritus.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 11AM, wake starts at 10AM, at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 37 Bishop Allen Drive, Cambridge, MA 02139.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dr. Charles F. Smith Jr.'s memory to the AHANA Fund at Boston College by visiting www.bc.edu/give or sending a check to Cadigan Alumni Center, 140 Commonwealth Ave., Chestnut Hill, MA 02467.

Online gifts instructions: www.bc.edu/give select, "I wish to make my gift to: AHANA." Select, "I wish to dedicate my gift," select "In memory of a deceased member of the BC community," and fill in Dr. Charles F. Smith Jr. A.J. Spears Funeral Home

Cambridge 617-876-4047
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A J Spears Funeral Home
Download Now