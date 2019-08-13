|
|
SMITH, Dr. Charles Frank Jr. Ed.D. Of Newton, MA, passed away August 1, 2019, age 86. Charles was born January 5, 1933 in Cleveland, OH, son of Charles Frank Smith Sr. and Julia Worthy Smith. Beloved husband to Lois Anna Thompson for 50 years, father to Carolyn Adelle and Charles Frank III and grandfather to Asia Beatrice Nelson. Brother of Barbara Jean Smith Barclay, Marlene Smith Daniels and the late Roderick Smith of Cleveland, OH. Charles is survived by many nieces and nephews.
He attended Michigan State University, Ed. D. Administration and Higher Education, Harvard Graduate School of Education, C.A.S. Curriculum and Administration, Kent State University, M.Ed., and Bowling Green State University, BS in Education.
Dr. Charles F. Smith Jr. was Boston College's First tenured African American Professor and upon retirement, he earned the prestigious title of Professor Emeritus.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 11AM, wake starts at 10AM, at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 37 Bishop Allen Drive, Cambridge, MA 02139.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dr. Charles F. Smith Jr.'s memory to the AHANA Fund at Boston College by visiting www.bc.edu/give or sending a check to Cadigan Alumni Center, 140 Commonwealth Ave., Chestnut Hill, MA 02467.
Online gifts instructions: www.bc.edu/give select, "I wish to make my gift to: AHANA." Select, "I wish to dedicate my gift," select "In memory of a deceased member of the BC community," and fill in Dr. Charles F. Smith Jr. A.J. Spears Funeral Home
Cambridge 617-876-4047
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2019