Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main St.
MEDFORD, MA
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main St.
MEDFORD, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
118 High St.
Medford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES FERRANTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES FERRANTE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES FERRANTE Obituary
FERRANTE, Charles Lifelong resident of Medford, September 23rd. Beloved husband of Enid (Johnson) Ferrante. Devoted father of Karen Ferrante of Hudson, NH, Robert Ferrante and his wife Caroline of Framingham, and Ellyn LaVecchia and her husband Anthony of Medford. Loving PopPop of Katrina Tumpney and her husband Troy, Cici Schaefer and her partner Christopher McFeely, Sophia and Joseph Ferrante, Maria, Rachel and Carly LaVecchia, and great-grandfather of Thomas McFeely. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Friday, September 27th at 10:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Charles' name to the United Spinal Association, 120-34 Queens Blvd., #320, Kew Gardens, NY 11415, or on their website at unitedspinal.org Late WWII and Korean War Veteran. To leave a message of condolence, please visit dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now