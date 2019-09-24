|
FERRANTE, Charles Lifelong resident of Medford, September 23rd. Beloved husband of Enid (Johnson) Ferrante. Devoted father of Karen Ferrante of Hudson, NH, Robert Ferrante and his wife Caroline of Framingham, and Ellyn LaVecchia and her husband Anthony of Medford. Loving PopPop of Katrina Tumpney and her husband Troy, Cici Schaefer and her partner Christopher McFeely, Sophia and Joseph Ferrante, Maria, Rachel and Carly LaVecchia, and great-grandfather of Thomas McFeely. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Friday, September 27th at 10:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Charles' name to the United Spinal Association, 120-34 Queens Blvd., #320, Kew Gardens, NY 11415, or on their website at unitedspinal.org Late WWII and Korean War Veteran. To leave a message of condolence, please visit dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019