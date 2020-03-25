Boston Globe Obituaries
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
CHARLES FRANCIS CRYTS


1937 - 2020
CHARLES FRANCIS CRYTS Obituary
CRYTS, Charles Francis Of Brighton on March 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary "Noelle" (Mitchell) Cryts. Devoted father of Aine Cryts of Wakefield, Sean Cryts and his wife Christina of Somerville, Sandra Barillot and her husband Rob, Betty Wong, Kevin Wong, Erika Crowley, Kelly Cryts and Billy Cryts all of Brighton. Loving brother Bill Cryts of FL, Charlotte Faehn of FL, Bob Cryts of Quincy, and the late Helen Williams, Arlene Blair, Paul and John Cryts. Grandfather of Ana and Maribelle Barillot and John Crowley. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. Air Force Veteran Vietnam. Past President AFLCIO Bottler's Union (Coca Cola) RWDSU Local 513. Past Grand Brighton Council K of C #121 and member of the American Legion Brighton. For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen & McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2020
