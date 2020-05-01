Home

CHARLES FRANCIS (CHARLIE) RYAN


1930 - 2020
CHARLES FRANCIS (CHARLIE) RYAN Obituary
RYAN, Charles Francis (Charlie) Of Winthrop passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020 with his son by his side. Charlie was 89. He was the devoted father of Charles K. Ryan and Jean Ryan and loving grandfather of Charlotte, Annelise and Elizabeth Ryan. Charlie was the son of the late Charles F. Ryan, Sr. and Mary Ryan. He was predeceased by his sister Marguerite Howard and brother Paul Ryan. Charlie grew up in Somerville and Arlington. He earned a Bachelor of Science, Accounting from Boston University. He was a U.S. Navy officer during the Korean War and later worked as a computer salesman. Charlie loved the sea and all things nautical. Throughout his life he cruised and fished Boston Harbor with his brother and later his son. He was an avid wooden ship model maker which he would research and build entirely from scratch, starting only with the ship's plans. He could also make beautiful, intricate ships in a bottle. As well, he was a voracious reader of maritime history and loved to recount historical anecdotes and events from his wealth of knowledge. For years he volunteered his nautical and boat-building expertise at the Salem Maritime National Park. He also spent twenty years as a volunteer companion to patients at the Veterans Administration Boston Healthcare System. He will be deeply missed by his family. Due to the unfortunate circumstances of the COVID-19 crisis funeral services will be private. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
