WEBB, Charles Frederick Of Melrose, October 28, 2019, age 90. Husband of Cynthia (Jones) Webb. Father of Clifford Allen Webb & wife Cheryl of Duxbury & Florida, Barry Dexter Webb & wife Deborah of Newburyport, Ronald Eagan Webb of Melrose and Sandra Lee Webb of Sandwich. Grandfather of Timothy Webb & wife Drew of WI, Mackenzie Webb of WI, Matthew Powers & wife Lilly of VT, Tyson Webb & wife Amanda of MT. Great-grandfather of Dylan, Ford & Hunter. Funeral Services and burial will be private. Arrangements by Gately Funeral Home, Melrose. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please viist www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019