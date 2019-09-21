Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
508-746-2231
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
373 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bonaventure's Church
803 State Rd
Plymouth, MA
View Map
CHARLES G. SWEETMAN


1943 - 2019
CHARLES G. SWEETMAN Obituary
SWEETMAN, Charles G. Age 76 years, of Sagamore Beach, September 18, 2019. Husband of Nancy (Nugent) Sweetman. Father of Scott Sweetman of Plymouth, Michelle Whyte and her husband William "Joe" Whyte of Plymouth, and Jennifer Long and her husband Steven of Gardner. Stepfather of Michael McKay of Plymouth, Mark McKay, and his wife Michelle of Plymouth, and Lauren Brady of Yarmouth, Maine. Brother of Steven Jutkiewicz and his wife Elisbeth of Natick. He also leaves several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday from 9:30AM in the Davis Funeral and Life Celebration Home, 373 Court Street, PLYMOUTH (next to Cordage Park) followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Bonaventure's Church, 803 State Rd., Plymouth at 11:00AM. Interment will be in Cedarville Cemetery, Plymouth. Visiting Hours will be from 9:30AM – 10:30AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Friends of the Plymouth Pound, PO Box 576, Manomet, MA 02345 or Beacon Hospice, 32 Resnik Rd., Plymouth, MA 02360. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019
