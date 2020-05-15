|
GIAQUINTA, Charles "Charlie" Of Winthrop, 78, passed on April 17, 2020, in Boston, MA. Charlie was born in Boston on June 21, 1941. He was a U.S. Navy veteran (Vietnam War), an avid reader and bowler, and a jazz and classical music enthusiast. Charlie was predeceased by his son, brother, parents, and niece. He is survived by his 3 sons, grandsons, sister, sister-in-law, and many others. Donations may be made in his memory at macovid19relieffund.org Services were private. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020