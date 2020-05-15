Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES GIAQUINTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES "CHARLIE" GIAQUINTA


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES "CHARLIE" GIAQUINTA Obituary
GIAQUINTA, Charles "Charlie" Of Winthrop, 78, passed on April 17, 2020, in Boston, MA. Charlie was born in Boston on June 21, 1941. He was a U.S. Navy veteran (Vietnam War), an avid reader and bowler, and a jazz and classical music enthusiast. Charlie was predeceased by his son, brother, parents, and niece. He is survived by his 3 sons, grandsons, sister, sister-in-law, and many others. Donations may be made in his memory at macovid19relieffund.org Services were private. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

View the online memorial for Charles "Charlie" GIAQUINTA
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -