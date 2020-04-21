|
HURLEY, Charles Gordon Came into this world on July 26, 1929 and left on April 17, 2020. He was 90 years young. He was born and raised in West Roxbury, MA before leaving to join the Marines in 1946. He married the love of his life, Jean Marie, in 1954 before residing in their forever home in Watertown, MA, where they would go on to raise their five children. His biting wit, determination, stubbornness and optimism served him well over his life. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather who was well known for his vocal and very loud opinion, whether you wanted to hear it or not. Charlie now joins his loving wife, Jean Marie Hurley, after twenty-two years apart. Charlie was a decorated Korean War veteran, serving in the tank division from 1946-1952. He kept that tradition alive by routinely testing his five children with the "White Glove Test." He is survived by his five children, Edward C. Hurley and his wife Deborah of Stoneham, MA; Kathleen M. Hurley of Somerville, MA; Patricia A. Keenan and her husband Matt of Easton, MA; Karen J. O'Brien and her husband David of Winston-Salem, NC; and Michael F. Hurley of Watertown, MA. He is also survived by thirteen loving grandchildren, Daniel, Steven, Leigh-Anne, and Timothy Hurley; Reese, Charlie, Nicholas, and Hannah O'Brien; Kelly and Justin Hurley; and Garret, Chris, Lee, and Julie Keenan. Before leaving this earth he was surrounded via a group Skype with his loving family. 90 years old and Skyping is quite an accomplishment for Dad. Even then, he never lost the ability to make us laugh as he humorously berates his children. Dad, you gave the phrase "Fighting Irish" a new meaning. We will miss that sleepy hair and "where is the menu" comment dearly. Our entire family would like to thank Neville Rehabilitation Center for their loving care over these past few months. Services are private. swdfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020