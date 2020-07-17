Boston Globe Obituaries
CHARLES GREGORY "CHUCK" BUTTERS


1949 - 2020
CHARLES GREGORY "CHUCK" BUTTERS Obituary
BUTTERS, Charles "Chuck" Gregory Age 71, of Mount Pleasant, SC and formerly of Westwood, MA, husband of Nancy Mulkern Butters, died peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Medical University of South Carolina on Friday, July 17, 2020. For the health and safety of all during this COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Chuck's Life will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Charles was born May 15, 1949 in Boston, MA to Edwin F. and Helen M. Butters. He graduated from Xaverian Brothers High School and graduated with honors from Boston College in 1971. He received his M. Ed. degree from University of Massachusetts/Boston and CAGS from Bridgewater State College. Chuck was employed as a science teacher in the Boston Public Schools until his retirement. He also taught in the Charleston County Schools. His interests included travel, gardening, history and spending time at the beach. Charles was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all. He will be missed by Rhett and Chloe, his ever-present feline companions. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy E. (Mulkern), his son Douglas G. Butters and his wife Rachel Handren of Myrtle Beach, SC, and his daughter Dr. Courtney Joseph and her husband Dr. Mark Joseph of Sparks, MD, three grandchildren, Camden Butters, Cooper and Clara Joseph, brothers Alan Butters (Cynthia) of Westwood, MA and Edwin "Ted" Butters (Kathleen) of Needham, MA. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Marilyn Butters. Memorials may be made to Hollings Cancer Center Office of Development, 86 Jonathan Lucas Street, Charleston, SC 29425. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com J. Henry Stuhr Inc. [email protected] 843-723-2524

Published in The Boston Globe on July 18, 2020
