GUZELIAN, Charles Charles "Charlie" Guzelian Charles "Charlie" Guzelian, age 66, of Indian Land, SC and former longtime resident of West Newbury, MA, passed away peacefully after a long illness. He was the husband of Karen (Plakas) Guzelian. The son of the late Lucille and Charles Guzelian, Sr., Charlie was born in Boston, MA and raised in Arlington, MA. He was a class of 1972 graduate of Arlington High School and later received a Bachelor's Degree in Hospital Management from Lesley University. He enjoyed a career in ultrasound and PET-scan diagnostics, having worked for Urology Consultants of the North Shore in Salem, MA until his retirement just five years ago. He always enjoyed the opportunity of working for several Greater Boston Health Care Facilities during his employ with them. Charlie made many career-long friends who shared a common interest with him during this time. It was in 1979 that Charlie was married to his sweetheart, Karen, with whom he shared 40 wonderful years in marriage. The couple settled in West Newbury to raise their children, as it was a wonderful community which offered a respected school system for the children. Though Charles was committed to many hours at work, his family was always his priority. He enjoyed spending leisure time playing backgammon, and traveling with his Karen, his children and friends. He also loved to hike in Vermont, enjoyed many days on the beaches of Cape Cod and always looked forward to his many trips to Aruba and Jamaica with his beloved Karen. He was an active member of St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church in Charlotte, NC. In addition to his wife Karen, Charlie is survived by his children Krista Abler and her husband Ryan of Broomfield, CO, Michael Guzelian of Louisville, KY, grandson Maxwell, sister Diane Antonitis and her husband Richard of Suwanee, GA, his Aunt Pearl Larosa of Tewksbury, niece Melanie of Kentucky, and many cousins. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with Charlie's family between the hours of 3:00-6:00 PM on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Cataudella Funeral Home, 126 Pleasant Valley Street, METHUEN, MA. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 2, 2020 at St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, 158 Main Street, North Andover, MA. Interment will follow in West Parish Garden Cemetery in Andover. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlie's memory may be made to St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church, 7000 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210 or to the American Lung Association
, 460 Totten Pond Road, Waltham, MA 02451. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.cataudellafh.com
