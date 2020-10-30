1/
CHARLES H. "CHUCK" BRAMHALL
1945 - 2020
BRAMHALL, Charles H. "Chuck" Of Peabody, formerly of Reading, October 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Donna J. (Rogers) Bramhall. Devoted father of David Bramhall of Peabody, Meredith Bramhall of Billerica and Jacqueline Bramhall Anderson and her husband Wesley Anderson of New Ipswich, NH. Cherished brother of Frederick Bramhall and his wife Joyce of Sharon, Gregory Bramhall of Needham, and Allen Bramhall of Billerica. Loving uncle of Jeffrey Bramhall and his wife Lodrina Cherne of Lowell, Allison Bramhall of Providence, RI, and Devin Bramhall of Brooklyn, NY. A Memorial Service will be scheduled in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chuck's memory to either the New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court Street, PO Box 845257, Boston, MA 02284-5257 or Old South United Methodist Church, 6 Salem Street, Reading, MA 01867. Chuck was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and served in Vietnam. Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, READING. For online guestbook, visit: www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-0284
October 30, 2020
John B. Douglass & John B. Douglass II
