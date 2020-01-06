Boston Globe Obituaries
|
CHARLES H. FOSTER Jr.

CHARLES H. FOSTER Jr. Obituary
FOSTER, Charles H. Jr. Age 93, a longtime resident of Billerica and raised in Brookline, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020. Charles was the beloved husband of the late Frances T. (Brennick) Foster, cherished and loving father of Denise Higgins & her husband Joseph of Wilmington and Gayle Foster of Billerica. Devoted and adoring "Papa" of Taylor and Sean Higgins, dear son of the late Charles H., Sr. and Myrtle (Parker) Foster, special brother of Warren Foster & his wife Connie of Burlington, Kent Foster & his wife Whitney of Sandwich and the late Parker "Buddy" Foster & his late wife Virginia. Charles is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for Visiting Hours at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON on Thursday, January 9th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with a Prayer and Military Honors at 7:30 p.m. Charles proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 7, 2020
