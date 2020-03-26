Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES HAMPARIAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES HAMPARIAN


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES HAMPARIAN Obituary
HAMPARIAN, Charles Of Waltham, March 26, 2020. Husband of Adrienne J. (Sargavakian) Hamparian. Father of Charles P. Hamparian (Loree) of Belchertown and Derek S. Hamparian (Gina) of Weymouth; grandfather of Madeleine and Emily Hamparian, Ashley and Jake Hamparian; brother of Maryann Atamian of California and the late George and John Hamparian; also survived by nieces & nephews. Funeral Services are private as a result of the on-going health crisis. Charlie's family will gather for services and burial in Mount Feake Cemetery as a result of the on-going health crisis. Honor Charlie's memory with a contribution to Joslin Diabetes Clinic, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -