|
|
HAMPARIAN, Charles Of Waltham, March 26, 2020. Husband of Adrienne J. (Sargavakian) Hamparian. Father of Charles P. Hamparian (Loree) of Belchertown and Derek S. Hamparian (Gina) of Weymouth; grandfather of Madeleine and Emily Hamparian, Ashley and Jake Hamparian; brother of Maryann Atamian of California and the late George and John Hamparian; also survived by nieces & nephews. Funeral Services are private as a result of the on-going health crisis. Charlie's family will gather for services and burial in Mount Feake Cemetery as a result of the on-going health crisis. Honor Charlie's memory with a contribution to Joslin Diabetes Clinic, 1 Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020