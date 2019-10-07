|
MILLER, Charles Hawkes Passed away at the age of 91, on September 9, 2019, at his home in Scappoose, Oregon. Born August 27, 1928 in Bristol, Pennsylvania to Charles and Elizabeth Miller, he grew up in California and Washington, DC. In 1951/52 he served as a paratrooper in the US Army before graduating from Bowdoin College and going on to become a Certified Public Accountant, living in Sudbury, Massachusetts and working for Price Waterhouse. After many years, he moved to Montpelier, Vermont, where he lived by the river offering the Garage Public Space free for community events, performances, and art shows. Besides reading voraciously, particularly on Western history, philosophy, math, economics, and politics, he loved photography and printing, maintaining a darkroom for many years, printing his own photographs and studying complex ideas for new developing and printing techniques, particularly for black and white photographs. His work as a Western landscape photographer and specialist in dye transfer color printing will be long remembered by those who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Chaffee, two children from his marriage to Eileen Fahnestock Miller: Shemaya Laurel (formerly Paula L. Miller) and Charles F. Miller, as well as two granddaughters. Donations in his name may be sent to the Sierra Club.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 9, 2019