JOHNSON, Charles Homer Age 90, of Peabody, beloved husband of 56 years to Betty Louise Johnson, died November 6, 2019. Proud United States Army Veteran of the Korean War, former Science Teacher of 36 years for Concord Middle Schools and loyal and loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Betty of Peabody, his daughter, Carol Wood and her husband Dixon of Acton, his son, Naval Officer Charles A. Johnson and his wife Ann of Honolulu, Hawaii, and his 6 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Homer's Memorial Service, which will be held in the Chapel of Brooksby Village, 100 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody, on Tuesday, November 12th, at 9:30 A.M. Burial in Westview Cemetery in Lexington will be private. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Rte. 62), DANVERS. In lieu of flowers, donations in Homer's name may be made to the New England Seafarer's Mission, 1 Black Falcon Avenue, Boston, MA 02110; http://neseafarers.org/giving-to-nesm/ www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019