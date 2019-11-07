Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
167 Maple Street
Danvers, MA 01923
(978) 774-6600
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Chapel of Brooksby Village
100 Brooksby Village Drive
Peabody, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES HOMER JOHNSON


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES HOMER JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON, Charles Homer Age 90, of Peabody, beloved husband of 56 years to Betty Louise Johnson, died November 6, 2019. Proud United States Army Veteran of the Korean War, former Science Teacher of 36 years for Concord Middle Schools and loyal and loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Betty of Peabody, his daughter, Carol Wood and her husband Dixon of Acton, his son, Naval Officer Charles A. Johnson and his wife Ann of Honolulu, Hawaii, and his 6 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Homer's Memorial Service, which will be held in the Chapel of Brooksby Village, 100 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody, on Tuesday, November 12th, at 9:30 A.M. Burial in Westview Cemetery in Lexington will be private. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Rte. 62), DANVERS. In lieu of flowers, donations in Homer's name may be made to the New England Seafarer's Mission, 1 Black Falcon Avenue, Boston, MA 02110; http://neseafarers.org/giving-to-nesm/ www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

View the online memorial for Charles Homer JOHNSON
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -