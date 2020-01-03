|
|
HURST, Charles "Chuck" Of Dedham, January 2, 2020. Dear and devoted husband of Linda (Gamel). Loving father of Valerie Preisz and her husband William of Portland, OR and Gregory Hurst and his wife Violet of East Providence, RI. Beloved Papa of Olivia and Bethany Preisz and Ivy Hurst. Dear brother of Marilyn Hassan and her husband Harvey of Plymouth. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, Dedham, at 10 a.m. Visiting Hours Monday, 4-8 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Chuck's memory may be made to ALS Assoc. Massachusetts Chapter, 685 Canton St., Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062. Proud US Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War. Interment at The Gardens Cemetery. Guestbook and other information at KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 4, 2020