CHARLES "CHARLIE" INTERRANTE
INTERRANTE, Charles "Charlie" Age 91, of Lowell, formerly of North Reading and the North End of Boston, died Oct. 17 at D'Youville Life and Wellness Center. Survived by his loving wife of seventy years, Rita (La Porta), and by his daughters, Marie Stella Interrante Trevisone of Watertown, Joyce Andrews and son-in-law Glenn of Dracut. Adoring Papa to Stephanie Trevisone of Belmont, Abigail and Nathan Andrews of Dracut, and is predeceased by his beloved grandson, Noah Andrews of Dracut. Cherished great-grandfather of Emma Exner. Brother of Jenny Visconti of Reading, Vita Solimine of Woburn, and Frank Interrante of Tewksbury. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main Street, MEDFORD, Thursday, October 22, at 10 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours with social distancing protocols Wednesday, 4 - 6 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Charles' name online at www.dyouville.org Late Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Raphael Church
OCT
21
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
OCT
21
Burial
Holy Cross Cemetery
OCT
22
Funeral
10:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
