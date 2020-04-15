|
ANUFROM, Charles J. Of Dedham, April 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Adelaide G. (Silva) Anufrom. Devoted father of Charles J. Anufrom and his wife Cathy of Melbourne, FL, Joyce Chagaris and her husband John of Westwood, Susan Shaw and her husband Michael of South Easton, and Arthur Anufrom and his wife Melissa of Carver. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Brother of Phyllis Early of TX and Sophie Vasil of Arlington. Charles was a member of the Dedham American Legion Post 18 and a World War II Veteran, U.S. Army. A private Graveside Service will be held in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 16, 2020