CHARLES J. ARICO
ARICO, Charles J. Age 90, of Canton, passed away September 9th after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband for 62 years of the late Ann T. (Caradonna). Father of Peter Arico and his wife Kathy, Thomas Arico, Richard Arico, and John "Jack" Arico and his wife Joanne, all of Canton. Devoted grandfather "Pep" of Michael, Timothy, Kara and Eric Arico. Great-grandfather of Vincent, Liliana, Christian, and Emelia. Brother of Josephine Peltier and her husband Ernest of Newton, Rose Terranova of N. Reading, Anthony Arico of Lexington and the late Salvatore Arico. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church Canton, Tuesday morning at 10:00. Burial St. Mary's Cemetery, Canton. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to have donations made in his memory to the Cottage Caregivers, 175 Derby St., Unit 38, Hingham, MA 02043 as a token of thanks for the great care they provided to Charlie. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
SEP
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Funeral services provided by
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
