Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chapman Cole and Gleason Funeral Home
74 Algonquin Ave. (Rte 151)
Mashpee, MA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
3 Job's Fishing Rd.
Mashpee, MA
CHARLES J. COGAN Obituary
COGAN, Charles J. Age 78, of Mashpee, formerly of Newton, passed away peacefully at home on February 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Anne Cogan.

Charlie graduated from Newton High School. Following high school, he served in the United States Air Force. He worked for B and M Railroad and the City of Newton for many years until his retirement. Charlie was an avid kayaker and enjoyed golfing, skiing, dirt biking and camping, especially with his family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be dearly missed by all who loved him.

In addition to his wife, Anne, of 52 years, Charlie is survived by two sons, Benjamin Cogan and wife Suzanne of Westwood, Jonathan Cogan and wife Jennifer of Walpole, his brother Daniel Cogan of Marshfield, three sisters Mary Cogan of Cohasset, Brenda McCain of Willow, AK, Judith Cogan of Naples, FL, four grandchildren, Andrew, Alyssa, Gabriel, Amelia, his great-grandson James and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Arthur Cogan.

A Visitation will be held at the Chapman Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, 74 Algonquin Ave. (Rte 151), MASHPEE, on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Church, 3 Job's Fishing Rd., Mashpee, on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Assoc., 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305, or to Fund for Nature Mass Audubon, 208 South Great Road, Lincoln, MA 01773. For online guestbook and directions, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020
