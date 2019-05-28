FOX, Charles J. Of Waltham, and longtime resident of Dover, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019. Born July 19, 1935. Husband for 59 years to Janice Judge Fox and father to MT, Paul and Charles, and his wife Michelle Doyle Fox. Grandfather to Hallie, McKenzie, Patrice and Blaire of Newburyport. Survived by his sister Marie Fox of Boston.



A proud graduate of Boston Latin, Boston College, Ouimet scholar, Babson, MBA, U.S. Naval Officer, Professor of accounting at Boston College, CPA, and executive in the printing and insurance industries. Lifetime of involvement in charities to include, Archdiocese of Boston, American Ireland Fund, Boston Public Library, Boston Black and White, and a lifetime of service to the Francis Ouimet Fund including the position of President. He loved and thoroughly enjoyed the game of golf; Charlie's best days were spent playing with friends and family at Charles River CC, where he also served for years and as President. He will be remembered for his leadership, compassion, and engaging humor.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Most Precious Blood Church, 30 Centre St., Dover, on Saturday, June 1, at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., (off Route 109) WESTWOOD, on Friday, May 31, from 4:00 to 8:00pm. Interment private.



Donations may be made in Charlie's name to the Ouimet Fund, Charles and Janice Fox Endowed Scholarship, 300 Arnold Palmer Blvd., Norton, MA 02766. Directions and obituary



www.hdlfuneralhome.net Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019