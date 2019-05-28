Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES FOX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES J. FOX

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CHARLES J. FOX Obituary
FOX, Charles J. Of Waltham, and longtime resident of Dover, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019. Born July 19, 1935. Husband for 59 years to Janice Judge Fox and father to MT, Paul and Charles, and his wife Michelle Doyle Fox. Grandfather to Hallie, McKenzie, Patrice and Blaire of Newburyport. Survived by his sister Marie Fox of Boston.

A proud graduate of Boston Latin, Boston College, Ouimet scholar, Babson, MBA, U.S. Naval Officer, Professor of accounting at Boston College, CPA, and executive in the printing and insurance industries. Lifetime of involvement in charities to include, Archdiocese of Boston, American Ireland Fund, Boston Public Library, Boston Black and White, and a lifetime of service to the Francis Ouimet Fund including the position of President. He loved and thoroughly enjoyed the game of golf; Charlie's best days were spent playing with friends and family at Charles River CC, where he also served for years and as President. He will be remembered for his leadership, compassion, and engaging humor.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Most Precious Blood Church, 30 Centre St., Dover, on Saturday, June 1, at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., (off Route 109) WESTWOOD, on Friday, May 31, from 4:00 to 8:00pm. Interment private.

Donations may be made in Charlie's name to the Ouimet Fund, Charles and Janice Fox Endowed Scholarship, 300 Arnold Palmer Blvd., Norton, MA 02766. Directions and obituary

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
Download Now