CHARLES J. "CHUCK" FRANCO

CHARLES J. "CHUCK" FRANCO Obituary
FRANCO, Charles J. "Chuck" Dec. 3rd, of Melrose. Cherished son of the late Charles S. and Margaret E. Franco. Devoted brother of Joanne M. Franco of Malden, and Susan Gugilotti and her husband John of Malden. Loving uncle of John, Christopher, and Michael Gugliotti. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Dec. 6th, at 11 AM, at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Thurs., Dec. 5th, from 4–8 PM. Donations in Chuck's memory may be made to the , 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 5, 2019
