JOYCE, Charles J. In Plymouth, formerly of South Boston, passed away on September 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Michele (Morgan) Joyce. Devoted father of Jason and his wife Katherine of Hanson, Scott and his wife Jennifer of Middleboro, Mark and his wife Maureen of Brockton. Loving grandfather of Jacob, Mark, Jr., James, Kaitlyn, Kasey, Juliana and Matthew. Brother of John Joyce. Brother-in-law of Tracy (Morgan) Ruiz and her husband Edward Ruiz. Uncle of Gabrielle and Brennan Ruiz. Son of the late Charles and Margaret (McCarthy) Joyce. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON on Sunday, September 20th from 2-6pm. Funeral Mass in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, 800 Columbia Road, Dorchester on Monday, September 21st at 11am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Massachusetts National Cemetery Bourne at 1:45pm. USMC Veteran.