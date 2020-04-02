|
JURGELEWICZ, Charles J. A lifelong resident of Norwood, passed away on April 1, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Evelyn A. (O'Malley) Jurgelewicz. Devoted father of Nancy R. Rockwell of Walpole, William C. Jurgelewicz of Norwood, Paul M. Jurgelewicz and his wife Maureen A. of Norwood and Robert A. Jurgelewicz and his wife Nanette of Millis. Brother of the late Helen Boncek and Wanda Mackun. Cherished grandfather of Patrick H. Rockwell, Colleen E. Rockwell, Ryan J. Jurgelewicz and Nora A. Jurgelewicz, and Cody L Jurgelewicz. Son of the late Kazimierz and Mary (Yotka) Jurgelewicz. Charles was a 1948 graduate of Norwood High School and then went on to graduate from Northeastern University. He was a Mechanical Engineer and worked for MIT Instrumentation Labs and subsequently Charles Stark Draper Labs in Cambridge, MA. He was a Mechanical engineer who worked on the Appollo program including assisting with the safe return of the Appollo 13 mission. Charles was a Veteran who served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to , 333 Wyman Street, suite 100, Waltham, MA 02451 or to a . At the request of the family, burial will be private and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. www.Kraw-KornackFuneral Home.com
