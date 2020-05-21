|
KLIM, Charles J. Age 93, of Gloucester, passed away Monday morning, May 18, 2020 at his home with his son, Peter, by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Helen (Ells) Klim. Born in Stoughton, he was the son of the late Charles M. Klim and Clara (Rideout) Klim. He graduated from Robert E. Fitch High School, Groton, CT. He earned his BA from Emerson College, Boston in 1950 and received his Master's degree from Emerson College in 1953, and, finally, earned his Ph.D from University of Pittsburgh in 1959. An honorably discharged veteran, he served his country during World War II as a member of the United States Army. He met his wife, Helen, at Emerson College and they married in 1953. They moved to Pennsylvania where Charles pursued his doctorate. They returned to Massachusetts in 1959 when he was hired by his alma mater, Emerson College. He became Chair of the Division of Communication Sciences and Disorders in 1964 until 1989. He retired in 1992 after 33 years at Emerson. They lived in Malden from 1959 until 1992, when they retired to Gloucester. Charles enjoyed travelling and was fortunate to visit Mexico, Chile, Asia, and Europe. He loved reading about history, science, biographies, and ethnographies. His true hobby was his family and he treasured their company above all. Surviving him are his three children: Sarah Helen (Klim) and her husband, Michael McCurry of Pocatello, ID, Charles David Klim of Buxton, ME, and Peter Frederick Klim, of Gloucester, MA. He has three grandchildren: Kassidy Michelle McCurry and Ashlyn Sarah McCurry both of Pocatello, ID and Lauren Juanita Klim and her husband Hunter Lee Sexton, of Eustis, FLA. He was also predeceased by two brothers, Robert and Richard Klim. Due to the current precautions for Covid-19, his Funeral Services will be held via Tribucast. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, GLOUCESTER. Information, directions, condolences at campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020