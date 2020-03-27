|
KUIETAUSKAS, Charles J. Of Walpole, formerly of Norwood, passed away on March 23, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of 70 years to the late Eleanor L. (Ross) Kuietauskas. Devoted father of Peter Kuietauskas of ME, Paul Kuietauskas of Walpole, Ann M. McGuire of Norwood, Charles J. Kuietauskas, Jr. of Norwood, Carol Kuietauskas of VA and the late John F. Kuietauskas. Brother of the late Baria Marthas and Anne Kuietauskas. Cherished grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Charles was a member of the Norwood KofC and longtime owner/manager of the Norwood Sport Center. At the request of the family, all Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to a . kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 28, 2020