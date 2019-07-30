|
|
LYMPERES, Charles J. Of Franklin, MA, entered eternal rest on July 23rd, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of over 60 years Alice (Atchales) Lymperes. Proud father of Laurel Katsaros and her husband Terry Katsaros of Franklin and the late James D. Lymperes. Devoted, cherished and unforgettable grandfather of Ted and Alexa Katsaros. Brother of Catherine (Lymperes) Psyhogios and her late husband Anthony and the late Peter Lymperes. Uncle to Janis (Otis) Semine and her husband Dr. Alan Semine of Weston, Jason and Morgan Semine of Palo Alto, CA and Laura (Semine) Misbach and her husband Eric of Wellesley. Charlie was also a loving great-uncle to Jackson and Iliana Misbach and Josie Semine.
Charlie was a graduate of Cambridge High and Latin School, and Syracuse University, majoring in biology. Charlie spent his career at Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of United Technologies, as a chemical engineer. He was an avid golfer, a New England sports diehard, a member of the Masonic Lodge, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn, & Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD on Thursday, Aug. 1st from 5-7pm. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Friday morning, Aug. 2nd at 11AM at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown Street, Weston, MA 02493. Interment with military honors at New Westwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Charlie's memory to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church at the address indicated above. Holden-Dunn-Lawler
www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2019