Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Timothy's Church
Norwood, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES MARCELONIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES J. MARCELONIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES J. MARCELONIS Obituary
MARCELONIS, Charles J. Of Norwood, passed away on February 11, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Dorothy A. (McAuley) Marcelonis. Devoted father of Charles J. Marcelonis and his wife Kathleen of Plainville, John J. Marcelonis and his wife Donna of Warwick, RI, Dorothy Marcelonis of Norwood, Stephen J. Marcelonis of Norwood, Joanne Cook and her husband Michael of Wrentham, Susan Carey and her husband John of Foxboro and James Marcelonis and his wife Marlene of Norwood. Brother of William Marcelonis of Abington, Joseph Marcelonis of Hanover, Martha DiStasio of Quincy and the late John Marcelonis. Cherished grandfather of 19 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Son of the late John and Martha (Sheldon) Marcelonis. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Charles was a member of the North Walpole Fish and Game Club, Walpole Sportsman Club and the Norwood Elks. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., Norwood, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 9:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30am at St. Timothy's Church Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood, MA. www.Kraw-kornackFuneralHome

Family Owned And Operated

781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -