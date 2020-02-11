|
MARCELONIS, Charles J. Of Norwood, passed away on February 11, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Dorothy A. (McAuley) Marcelonis. Devoted father of Charles J. Marcelonis and his wife Kathleen of Plainville, John J. Marcelonis and his wife Donna of Warwick, RI, Dorothy Marcelonis of Norwood, Stephen J. Marcelonis of Norwood, Joanne Cook and her husband Michael of Wrentham, Susan Carey and her husband John of Foxboro and James Marcelonis and his wife Marlene of Norwood. Brother of William Marcelonis of Abington, Joseph Marcelonis of Hanover, Martha DiStasio of Quincy and the late John Marcelonis. Cherished grandfather of 19 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Son of the late John and Martha (Sheldon) Marcelonis. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Charles was a member of the North Walpole Fish and Game Club, Walpole Sportsman Club and the Norwood Elks. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., Norwood, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 9:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30am at St. Timothy's Church Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood, MA. www.Kraw-kornackFuneralHome
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020