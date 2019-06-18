Boston Globe Obituaries
|
CHARLES J. MCCARTHY

CHARLES J. MCCARTHY Obituary
McCARTHY, Charles J. Of Somerville, June 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary B.(Welby) McCarthy. Loving father of Charles M. McCarthy of New Bedford, Marianne R. Ryan of Somerville, Jean Cangiano and her husband Pat of North Reading, Thomas J. McCarthy and his fiancée Liz Smolak of Dedham, the late Richard J. and Ronald D. McCarthy. Son of the late Jeremiah and Ruth (Bailey) McCarthy. Brother of the late Daniel and William McCarthy. Cherished Papa of 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Friday morning at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Somerville at 11am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Thursday 4-8pm. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Charles was Art Director for Commercial Advertising, he was raised in Cambridge and a Ringe Tech graduate, a member of the Somerville Seniors, V.F.W. Post 19, Woburn Art Guild and member of the Canadian-American Club Watertown. US Army, Korea.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2019
