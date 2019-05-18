|
McNEILL, Charles J. Sr. Age 52, of Cambridge, May 10, surrounded by family and loved ones after a brief illness. A lifelong Cambridge resident, he had a passion for cars, motorcycles, racing, sports and daytime soaps. Loving son of Patricia (Snow) and the late Walter McNeill. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Florence. Devoted father of Charles McNeill, Jr. and his wife Samantha. Beloved brother of Walter, his wife Maria and their children Craig, Christina and Priscilla, Joseph, his wife Gerri and their children Gina and Joseph, Christopher and his wife Darlene. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge on May 22 from 10-11AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 11AM. Burial Private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Brain Injury Association of Massachusetts, 30 Lyman Street, Suite 10, Westborough, MA 01521. For guestbook visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com
