J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3367
CHARLES PALUMBO
CHARLES J. PALUMBO


1922 - 2020
PALUMBO, Charles J. Of Everett, passed away on March 13, 2020, at 97 years. Beloved husband of 67 years to the late Frances (DiNatale) Palumbo. He was the proud father of Lorraine P. Palumbo of North Andover and Dolores A. Collins of Middleton, father-in-law of James H. Collins. Loving great-grandfather of Cadence, Casey, and Colby Collins of Peabody. He is also survived by one grandson, Kevin J. Collins and his wife JulieAnn Collins of Peabody. Charles graduated Everett High School class of 1941. He was a WWII veteran of the US Army Air Force and retired in 1995 from the US Army Corps of Engineers (Natick Labs) where he worked as a carpenter and locksmith. Charles will be sadly missed. Funeral arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the American Kidney Fund at www.americankidneyfund.org JF Ward Funeral Home (617) 387-3367

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020
