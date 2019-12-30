|
PETITTI, Charles J. August 2, 1931 of Newton on December 27, 2019. Devoted father of Karen Harker and her husband Tom of Dayton, OH; Cindy Colantropo and her late husband David of Framingham; Chuck and his wife Suzie of Canton; Alan and his late wife Mary Sullivan of Brockton; Cheryl of Newton; Steven and his wife Gina of Falmouth; Diane Farmer and her husband Joseph of Braintree; Brian of Brick Township, NJ; and Mary Corinne of Baltimore, MD. Former husband of Barbara (Cooley) Petitti. Son of the late Charles T. and Gertrude (DeCoste) Petitti. Brother of Elaine Brow of Hamilton Ontario, Canada and the late Betty Petitti of Las Vegas. Also survived by 17 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Charles was a successful businessman and real estate developer and founder of several organizations in Boston, New Jersey and Florida, including Petitti Realty, Continental American Industries and Bay State Gaming and Entertainment. He was an avid lobbyist for the development of casinos. Charles served in the U.S Marine Corps from 1952 to 1954, was active in many community affairs and served as a past commander of the American Legion Post 17. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (Nr Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON Monday, January 6th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ignatius Church, 28 Commonwealth Ave., Chestnut Hill at 10am. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery, Brighton. Visiting Hours Sunday, January 5th from 2-6pm in the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Petitti may be made to New England Center and Home for Veterans 17 Court St., #2601 Boston, MA 02108. For guestbook and directions, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 3, 2020