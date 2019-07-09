|
|
PISCATELLI, Charles J. Of North Reading, June 28th. Beloved husband of Marilyn (Webber). Father of Phaedra Doucette and her husband Brian of Middletown, Jason Piscatelli and his wife Carolyn of Andover and Meredith Domenici and her husband Raymond of North Reading. Brother of Edward Piscatelli of LV, and the late Robert and James Piscatelli. Grandfather of Emilia, Jason Jr. and Bianca. Family and friends are invited to go directly to the church for the Funeral Mass Saturday, July 13th at 11am at St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rte 62), North Reading. Relatives and friends may visit at the Cota Funeral Home in NORTH READING, on Friday from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to MitoAction in support of Mitochondrial Disease http://www.mitoaction.org/donate Cota Funeral Home
North Reading
978-664-4340
Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2019