RICHARDS, Charles J. Jr. Age 78, of Concord, May 27, 2019. Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 51 years, Wilhelmina "Mieke" (Tys) Richards, his daughter Jennifer Ann Richards of Framingham, his son Christopher William Richards of Concord, and extended family in Framingham area and Australia. Predeceased by his brother Stephen Francis Richards of Westmore, VT, his niece Francine Richards of Corpus Christi, TX and nephew Mark Richards of Westmore, VT. Visiting Hours in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER on Tuesday, June 4th from 4 to 8 pm. Funeral, Wednesday, June 5th at 9:30 am from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial with military honors at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Framingham Heart Study www.framinghamheartstudy.org U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. For his full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019