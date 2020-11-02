JELLISON, Charles Of Salem, age 100, passed away on Nov. 1st, 2020 after a brief illness. He passed peacefully in his home, with his children by his side. Loving father of Ann Carroll & her husband Bernard of Medfield, Charles Jellison & his wife Elaine of Marblehead, & James Jellison & his wife Karen of Salem. Dear grandfather to five, Allison Carroll, Liss Murphy, Courtney Walsh, Sean Carroll & Andrew Jellison, great-grandfather to Will, Ethan, Whitney, Owen, Patsy, Virginia, Adie & Natalie, and a role model, inspiration and friend to all. He was the husband of the late Eleanor "Gra" Jellison & father of the late Mark & Michael Jellison. Born in Salem, "Pa" was a lifelong resident. He was a hero to his children & grandchildren, & a loving spouse to his wife, with whom he will soon be reunited. A private Memorial will be held at O'Donnell - Cremations - Funerals - Celebrations, 84 Washington Sq., SALEM. There are no public Services planned at this time. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Pa's memory to the Massachusetts Special Olympics
, 512 Forest St., Marlborough, MA 01752, an organization that was dear to his heart and to his family.