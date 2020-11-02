1/1
CHARLES JELLISON
JELLISON, Charles Of Salem, age 100, passed away on Nov. 1st, 2020 after a brief illness. He passed peacefully in his home, with his children by his side. Loving father of Ann Carroll & her husband Bernard of Medfield, Charles Jellison & his wife Elaine of Marblehead, & James Jellison & his wife Karen of Salem. Dear grandfather to five, Allison Carroll, Liss Murphy, Courtney Walsh, Sean Carroll & Andrew Jellison, great-grandfather to Will, Ethan, Whitney, Owen, Patsy, Virginia, Adie & Natalie, and a role model, inspiration and friend to all. He was the husband of the late Eleanor "Gra" Jellison & father of the late Mark & Michael Jellison. Born in Salem, "Pa" was a lifelong resident. He was a hero to his children & grandchildren, & a loving spouse to his wife, with whom he will soon be reunited. A private Memorial will be held at O'Donnell - Cremations - Funerals - Celebrations, 84 Washington Sq., SALEM. There are no public Services planned at this time. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Pa's memory to the Massachusetts Special Olympics, 512 Forest St., Marlborough, MA 01752, an organization that was dear to his heart and to his family. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

View the online memorial for Charles JELLISON


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
