CHARLES K. ARBEELY

ARBEELY, Charles K. Of Waltham, formerly of Belmont, July 15, 2019. Dear and devoted husband of the late Amelia (Sakey). Loving father of Charles Arbeely and his wife Tami of Wilmington and Douglas Arbeely and his wife Michelle of Wellesley. Cherished grandfather "Gido" of Amelia, Jessica, Aaron and Ava. Dear brother of the late Samuel Arbeely, Nora Iacoviello, George Arbeely, Nancy Hajjar and Joseph Arbeely. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church, 8 Inman St., Cambridge. Visiting Hours in the Church, Friday 5-8 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charlie's memory may be made to the Church. Proud US Army Veteran of the Korean War. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Boston. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019
