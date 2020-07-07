|
|
RYAN, Charles K. "Charlie" Age 71 of Canton, formerly of Milton, and Fort Myers, Florida, passed away July 3rd. He was the son of Thomas F. and Helen Ryan of West Roxbury. Survived by his wife, Joan of Canton & Ft. Myers; his daughter Jennifer & her husband Derek Ordway of Longmont, Colorado; and his three grandsons, Dylan, Trevor, and Cameron, all of Longmont. He is also survived by his two brothers, Thomas F. of Boston, and John P. of Milton; and a sister, Patricia A. of West Roxbury. Another sister, Mary Ellen, predeceased him. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Sunday, July 12th from 4-7 pm. There will be a 20 person maximum allowed within the funeral home at a time during the visitation, masks are required, and we ask guests to bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton, Monday, July 13th at 10:00 am. Burial Milton Cemetery, Milton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Charlie's name to Holy Nativity Convent, 70 Codman Road, Brookline, MA 02445. For complete obituary and to sign guestbook, see: dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 455 Washington St. Canton, MA 02021 781-828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2020