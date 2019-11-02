|
|
KAPETANAKIS, Charles Of Dedham, Nov 1. Beloved brother of Paul of Dedham, and John and his wife Sandra of Walpole. Dear uncle of Tara Kapetanakis. Visiting Hours Mon, 5-7 pm, at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Tues., at 11:30am, at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 39 Belgrade Ave., Roslindale followed by interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. Donations to St. Nectarios Church (address above) would be appreciated. For directions, guestbook and obituary please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Charles KAPETANAKIS
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019