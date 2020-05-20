Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
For more information about
CHARLES DONOHUE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES DONOHUE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES KEVIN DONOHUE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES KEVIN DONOHUE Obituary
DONOHUE, Charles Kevin Of Wakefield, Rhode Island. Charles Kevin Donohue, 73, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at home after a lengthy illness surrounded by family, friends and his loving wife, Ellie. Born in Newton, MA, he was the son of Charles Francis and Winifred Cecilia (Smith) Donohue. He served honorably in the Air National Guard. Having earned a Bachelor's degree from Boston College and a Master's degree from Boston University, Kevin was well prepared for the path he took in the education field. He spent over 30 years as a school guidance counselor and English teacher in the city of Marlborough, MA where he made many lifelong friends before his retirement. Kevin's retirement began a long and passionate relationship with South Country Habitat for Humanity in Rhode Island. He thoroughly enjoyed working side by side with his University of Rhode Island students and other dedicated staff members and volunteers. His students were the light of his life and became a second family for him over the years. So many beautiful memories. Kevin will be deeply loved and remembered by his wife Ellie, his six children, two grandchildren, and his three devoted sisters and their spouses. Funeral arrangements will be private and are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, FRAMINGHAM. A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Kevin's memory may be made to the South County Habitat for Humanity, 1555 Shannock Road, Charlestown, RI 02813. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -