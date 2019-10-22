|
ABRY, Charles L. V Passed away peacefully at home on October 9th, 2019 after a long illness. He was born on March 16th, 1958 in Greenwich, Connecticut and was the son of Charles L. Abry, IV and Anne Whitman Abry. He was the great-grandson of Rush Harrison Kress, chairman of the Samuel H. Kress Foundation, named for Rush's brother, which donated the Kress collection of paintings and sculptures to 18 museums nationwide, including the National Gallery of Art in Washington and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
Charlie spent his early years in Spain and New England. He graduated from the Pomfret School in Connecticut and American University in Washington, DC. He was married to Carolyn Lazor in 1983, and began his career in finance as an account executive for E.F. Hutton in Washington, DC. In 1988, Charlie joined Oppenheimer & Co., where he later opened the Boston, Massachusetts office and became a Senior Managing Director. He finished his long career with Oppenheimer in 2014.
Charlie loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending his time snowboarding, surfing, sailing, biking, camping, skeet shooting, and above all, fly fishing in Montana, Nantucket, and beyond. He was a member of The Anglers Club on Nantucket where he often competed in fishing tournaments with his family and friends. Charlie loved spending his summers with family on Nantucket, driving to Great Point for a day of swimming and fishing, listening to Van Morrison, and sharing stories and laughs over a home-cooked dinner. He had an exceptional sense of humor and a terrifically quick wit, and was incredibly generous and a friend to all.
Charlie is survived by his children, C (Charles L. VI) Abry of Guatemala, Harrison Abry of Costa Rica, Alexandra Abry of Dover, MA and Olivia Abry of Costa Rica; his grandchild, Mira Abry of Guatemala; his siblings, Cynthia Abry of VT, Elaine Abry of MA, Jennifer Abry Goldstein of NC, Jonathan Abry of GA, and Scott Abry of NJ; and his former spouse, Carolyn Lazor of Costa Rica. Charlie was also the uncle to 18 nieces and nephews. "Charming Charlie" will be sorely missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Charlie's family is hosting a Celebration of Life in his honor on Saturday, October 26th from 12:00 - 4:00 PM at Legal Harborside in Boston, MA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Charlie's name to the MGH Substance Use Disorder Initiative at https://
because.massgeneral.org/charlesabry
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019