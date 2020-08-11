|
|
BURKE, Charles L. Jr. Age 88 of Reading, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Annette I. Burke of Reading. Loving father of Charles J. Burke and his wife Nancy of Stoneham, Christine L. Richardson and her husband Michael of Reading, Carolyn L. Lermond and her husband Leo of Reading and Daniel E. Burke of Reading. Beloved brother of the late Evelyn G. (Burke) Hines of South Weymouth. Dear brother-in-law of Alice F. Pinard of Hudson, NH. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Charlie was born in Boston, to the late Mabel (Breen) Brennan and Charles L. Burke, Sr.
He was a graduate of the High School of Commerce in Boston, Bentley School of Accounting and Finance in Boston and Northeastern University in Boston. He served his country during the Korean war based at the Naval Air Station Squantum in Quincy. Charlie was a Certified Public Accountant working for various companies early in life, later opening his own firm, Charles L. Burke, CPA, in his families' hometown of Stoneham. His "Special Place" was and will always be Meredith, NH and the Lakes Region. He spent much of his life summering there with his extended family and he passed that love onto all of his children. For over 50 years, he proudly served on the Board of Director's for the Winter Hill Bank in Somerville, most recently (retired) as Chairman of the Board. He was a devoted member of the Rotary Club and a parishioner of St. Patrick's, both in Stoneham. Charlie was a charismatic character with and infectious laugh and a large heart. He was always willing to listen and offer help in any way he could. He was extremely proud of his family. He will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Due to the current pandemic, a private service and burial will be held for the immediate family. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlie's memory to Stoneham High School Booster Club, Inc., 149 Franklin Street, Stoneham, MA, 02180 or a charity of your choosing. To send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Homes
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 12, 2020