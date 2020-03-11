|
|
EISENHARDT, Charles L. Talented Musician, Composer, and Photographer Charles L. Eisenhardt of Arlington, Massachusetts, died peacefully at home on March 6, 2020, surrounded and embraced by love and support. If the Leap Year is taken into consideration, he died on his 71st birthday. Chuck was born on March 7, 1949 in East Hartford, Connecticut to Charles V. Eisenhardt and Florence (Welch) Eisenhardt. He was a talented musician, composer and photographer who graced us with his profoundly moving piano playing and evocative photographs of the Mystic Watershed, which were published in a series of calendars. He received his B.A. from Harvard University in 1971. Chuck had an extraordinary capacity for making and keeping friends. His closest friends, many of whom graduated from Harvard with him and maintained remarkably close relationships for more than 50 years, were by his side day and night during his illness. His wife, Barbara Hindley, and his friends are especially thankful to his niece Elle Vaughan, who was his devoted caregiver in his final months. He was predeceased by his parents and by his sister, Loretta Scribner. In addition to Barbara and numerous friends, he is survived by his sister Evelyn Eisenhardt and her partner George Munday, brother-in-law Frederick Scribner, sister-in-law Linda Hindley, nieces Stephanie Scribner and Elle Vaughan, niece Heather Scribner and her husband Andrew Phillips, and nephews Scott Scribner, Andrew Van Ostrand and his wife Loren Van Ostrand, and Carl Van Ostrand and his wife Angelica Van Ostrand. In light of the present dangers inherent in large gatherings, Chuck's friends are planning a memorial concert to be held in his honor when the current health crisis is contained. In place of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Mystic River Watershed Association at mysticriver.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2020