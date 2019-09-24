Boston Globe Obituaries
CHARLES L. GRANT

CHARLES L. GRANT Obituary
GRANT, Charles L. Of Bermuda & Salem, MA, formerly of Melrose, September 24, 2019, age 80. Beloved husband of Dorea L. (Cannonier) Grant and the late Angela (Tarello) Grant. Loving father of Lisa M. Brosnahan & husband Danny of Lynnfield, Lauren K. Grant of Salem & longtime companion Robert Voto, Leslie J. McCarthy & husband Dennis of Burlington, Lana M. Vatalaro of Wolfeboro, NH, Renee Wallace-Mayer & her husband Thomas and Eric Wallace & his wife Martha, all of Bermuda. Caring brother of Elizabeth Denehy & her husband Tim of Leominster and the late Gerald & Glenn Grant. Cherished grandfather of Ryan, Frank, Sean, John, Jake, Eric, Hunter & Kai, Svana, Ava, Eric, Zack, Maxwell and James. Also survived by numerous, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4:00-7:00PM. Funeral Procession from Gately Funeral Home on Saturday morning, September 28th at 9:00AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Incarnation Church, 425 Upham St., Melrose at 10:00AM. Interment with Military Honors at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. US Navy Korean War Veteran. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charlie's name to the Melrose Lyons Club, P.O. Box 760699, Melrose, MA 02176. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019
