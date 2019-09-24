|
GRINNELL, Charles L. "Larry" Of Burlington, Sept. 22. Retired owner of Grinnell Mechanical. Beloved husband of Carol (Cail). Father of Terri Spinale & her husband Steven of Burlington and Michael & his wife Susan of Burlington. Stepfather of Tammi Coulter & her husband Derek of Billerica. Grandfather of Steven Spinale, Ashley Marcou, Marissa Perkins, Matthew, Michael, C. J. & Andrew Grinnell and Kaitlyn, Stephanie & Thompson Coulter. Great-grandfather of Cameron Marcou and Thomas Spinale. Brother of Donald of Savage, MN. Former husband of Sylvia Grinnell of Salem, NH. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Friday, Sept. 27 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Barbara's Church, 138 Cambridge Road, Woburn at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Larry's name may be made to the New England Shelter for Homeless Veterans, Advancement Office, PO Box 845257, Boston, MA 02284-5257, www.nechv.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see sullivanfuneralhome.net & woburncatholic.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019