SACCARDO, Charles L. Stoneham - Charles Leo Saccardo, 86, of Stoneham died peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, after a period of declining health. Charles was born in Boston, the son of the late Annie (Giudetta) and Charles Saccardo, Sr. He graduated from Charlestown High School, and after two years in the Army during the Korean War, attended Northeastern University. Upon graduation, he went to work at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, and completed a Masters Degree in Economics at Georgetown University. Returning to Boston, Charles began his lifelong career as a College Professor teaching at Burdett College, Northeastern University, Lowell Tech (now UMass), and Bentley College/University. Professor Saccardo is survived by his wife, Teresa, son, Gregory & wife Stawn, son, Kenneth, two granddaughters, and numerous nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Amy Moccia, Roger/George Saccardo, Viola M. Novello, Ernest Saccardo, and Eugene Saccardo. A Celebration of Life / Memorial Service will be planned for next year in 2021, likely in the spring.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020
