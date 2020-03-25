|
YIP, Charles L. Age 92, of Brookline and Mashpee, MA, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020. He was born in Boston on July 22, 1927, the eldest and devoted son of the late Harry and Jean Yip of Brookline. His siblings were the late Madeleine Wong, Ruby Louie, James Yip and Claire Tsiang. He is survived by his brothers-in-law William Louie of Norwood and Donald Tsiang of Newton, sister-in-law Susie Yip of Brookline, and his niece, Janine Wong and her husband James Stroud of Milton, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Charlie graduated from Brookline High School, attended Northeastern University, and served in the US Army during World War II. For most of his career, he worked in financial services. Over the decades in Mashpee, he gathered family and friends together for fishing, food and fun. He was known as 'The Mayor' of the public boat landing, which was right in front of his cottage. He cast a wide net and caught many good friends of all ages. Charlie made us laugh often, and he recorded these happy times on tape. Due to the current health crisis, there will be a private Burial. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the staff at PACE, Standish Village at Lower Mills, Dorchester, and the John Adams HealthCare Center, Quincy, for their kindness and good care. The Dolan Funeral Home of MILTON assisted the family with arrangements. www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2020