LEVINE, Charles Entered into rest on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the age of 99. Beloved husband of the late Faylyn (Morris) Levine. Devoted father of Dayle and Leonard Spiewak of Marblehead, and Ellen McSwiggin of Marblehead. Cherished grandfather of Evyn Spiewak, Michael McSwiggin, and Adam McSwiggin. The loving brother of Evelyn Harmon, and the late David Levine. Dear son of the late Morris, and Ida (Baer) Levine. Funeral Services were held on September 27, 2019. Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel Salem, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019