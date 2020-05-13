|
|
SHEPPARD, Charles Lewis "Charlie" Age 68, of Billerica, died unexpectedly Monday, May 11, 2020 at Lahey Clinic Hospital in Burlington. He was the beloved husband of Deborah J. (Walsh) Sheppard and the devoted father of Christine Conatser and her husband, Steven of Billerica and Kevin Sheppard and his wife, Nicole of Dracut. Brother of Susan Porcaro and her husband, John and the late Evelyn Sweeney, William Sheppard, Charlotte Loucks and Walter Sheppard. Charlie was born November 4, 1951 in Chelsea, the son of the late William and Rinda (Bragg) Sheppard. Charlie worked as a computer analyst with TJX Company and later the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. He was a devoted family man. He loved his wife and his children and their spouses. He especially enjoyed seeing and playing with his grandkids, Braeden, Jenna, Madison and MaKenzie. He was a Patriots fan and was planning on being a Buccaneers Fan as well. He also loved playing guitar and piano. Charlie loved taking trips to Disney World, especially with his grandchildren. A private Graveside Service will be held at Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica on Friday, May 15, 2020. Please be aware that Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing protocols are in effect. www.burnsfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2020