HALEY, Charles M. Age 93, of Winchester, November 25, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Frances Haley, father of Peter (Marie) of Winchester, Jeff of New York and Nancy Young (Greg) of Acton, father-in-law of Marcy and proud grandfather of Kate, Molly, Justin, Charlie, John Patrick, Peter, Jamie, Mack and Christian. He was predeceased by his brothers Joseph, John Robert ("Bob"), Richard, Justin and his sister Mary Elizabeth ("Cis") Mohan. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Haley was raised in Winthrop. He served in the United States Navy in World War II and was a proud graduate of Boston College. He had a long career in the shoe industry, primarily as an executive with Bennett Importing, where he also served as President of the Livermore Falls Shoe Co., Farmington Shoe Co. and Maine Woods. Mr. Haley was a devout Catholic who held strong and undisguised beliefs in a Jesuit education, Boston College Football, the welcome respite of a day at the racetrack, the beneficence of a well told story and the inevitable moment at which his grandchildren would conquer whatever peaks they chose to attempt. He spent his summers in Harwich Port, casually watching competitions in which his children or grandchildren competed and making occasional social appearances on the golf course or tennis courts, replete with post game reminders to his family of his athletic provenance and the sorry fate that caused him to be condemned to accompany the inferior athletes that now surrounded him. He is remembered by his children and grandchildren for his love of their mother and grandmother, his unalloyed optimism about each of them and their future prospects, his keen intelligence, his sense of style and his allegiance to the notion that society should be organized in a manner designed to protect the least advantaged. He was a man for others. Funeral Saturday, November 30 th at 10:00 AM, at St. Mary's Church, 158 Washington Street, Winchester. Visiting Hours will be held Friday, November 29 th from 3-5 PM. Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte. 38), WINCHESTER. Interment at Wildwood Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019